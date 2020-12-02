How JonBoy Created His Superstar Tattoo Brand

December 2, 2020 1 min read

Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena is a New York City-based tattoo artist known for his minimalist tattoos and celebrity clientele, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Post Malone and Justin Bieber. In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Valena talks with host Gerard Adams about his 18-year-career and his tattoo business.

Valena discusses his “overnight” success, how he discovered his passion and purpose, and the opposition he faced from society, his family and his religion earlier in his career. He also talks about the shift he made that enabled him to become influential and how we discovered his personal brand.

