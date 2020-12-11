Why Personality Tests Are Flawed, and What to Look At Instead

December 11, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you know why most tests are flawed? It's because they fail to consider how your behavior changes when your energy levels drop. Based on our survey of more than 50,000 people worldwide, we were able to identify four distinct identity types that factor this in and what it means for achieving your .

What's your Success Identity Type? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out just how unstoppable you are. And be sure to grab a copy of Angel's Unstoppable Journal, based on research from the award-winning book Unstoppable, which sees the release of its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press on January 12, 2021.

Related: Is Being a 'Self-Help Groupie' What's Really Holding You Back From Success?