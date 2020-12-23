How to Tell Your Company's Story

December 23, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marco Zappacosta is the co-founder and CEO of Thumbtack, a service that matches customers with local professionals. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Zappacosta talks about fundraising and shares tips for pitching venture capitalists. His tips are:

Know your audience and their goals Make your pitch a story with a narrative Ground the audience in the significance of the problem that will inevitably be solved — and that you and your company are the best solution, and why Start with the problem, not the product Communicate clearly that you understand the market, the dynamics, the competitive landscape and how your approach speaks to those specifics

Related: How to Turn Your Idea Into a Business