Starting a Business

How to Tell Your Company's Story

The co-founder of Thumbtack, a service that matches local professionals with customers, talks about pitching your company when fundraising.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marco Zappacosta is the co-founder and CEO of Thumbtack, a service that matches customers with local professionals. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Zappacosta talks about fundraising and shares tips for pitching venture capitalists. His tips are:

  1. Know your audience and their goals
  2. Make your pitch a story with a narrative
  3. Ground the audience in the significance of the problem that will inevitably be solved — and that you and your company are the best solution, and why
  4. Start with the problem, not the product
  5. Communicate clearly that you understand the market, the dynamics, the competitive landscape and how your approach speaks to those specifics

Related: How to Turn Your Idea Into a Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur