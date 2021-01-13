Marketing

How to Leverage Personal Videos to Build Relationships with Customers

The founder of a software platform for sending personal videos to sales leads talks about the importance of business-customer relationships.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Matt Barnett is the founder of Bonjoro, a tool for sending personal videos to customers. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Barnett talks about leveraging video for customer satisfaction, onboarding and sales cycles to increase revenue.

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”

Barnett unpacks the value proposition of video as a tool for building relationships with potential customers and how to leverage a video solution at scale for ecommerce. He also talks about how Bonjoro works for businesses, including step-by-step instructions for using the platform.

Related: How to Acquire Your First 100 Customers

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur