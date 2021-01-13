How to Leverage Personal Videos to Build Relationships with Customers

January 13, 2021 1 min read

Matt Barnett is the founder of Bonjoro, a tool for sending personal videos to customers. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Barnett talks about leveraging video for customer satisfaction, onboarding and sales cycles to increase revenue.

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”

Barnett unpacks the value proposition of video as a tool for building relationships with potential customers and how to leverage a video solution at scale for ecommerce. He also talks about how Bonjoro works for businesses, including step-by-step instructions for using the platform.

