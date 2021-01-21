Big Ideas Smart Solutions

Why Your First 1,000 Customers Are Your Most Important

How do you take a product to market? Watch as VC Jesse Draper coaches a first-time founder, and explains how to do digital marketing on the cheap.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
2 min read

You’ve built a product, and now you want to bring it to the masses.

To find out why, we set up an unusual consulting session between a ready-to-launch entrepreneur and a high-profile investor—and filmed it so you can benefit too.

Jesse Forte has built a new oral care line called Flawless Forte, but isn’t sure how to start marketing it. We connected him with venture capitalist Jesse Draper, founding partner of Halogen Ventures, who laid out a go-to-market strategy that anybody can benefit from.

“Figure out how to get your first 1,000 customers,” she explains. “Talk to them and figure out who they are, what they represent, what they care about, and why they’re interested in you.”

Before spending lots of money on online marketing, she advises doing a deep study of your target audience. Entice them to join your newsletter and social media channels, and then share your story and turn them into your greatest advocates. “We live in a world of online marketing,” she says. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend lots of money on ads.

For more great insights on how to take a product to market, watch the video above.

This series is brought to you by Mailchimp. Learn more about Mailchimp's smart recommendations tools to help boost your marketing and revenue.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur