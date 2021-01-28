3 Simple Ways to Boost E-Commerce Sales

January 28, 2021 2 min read

Your website may look great… but it may also be hurting your sales.

Why? Because it wasn’t build with your audience in mind.

To find out what’s wrong, we set up an unusual consulting session between an entrepreneur and a digital marketing consultant—and filmed it so you can benefit too.

Matt Doll runs American Fire Glass, which makes glass and other accessories for fireplaces, and is in the midst of a giant change. For 15 years, his business was entirely wholesale—but once Covid hit, he pivoted towards selling direct-to-consumer online. We connected him with digital marketing expert Terry Rice, who spotted some big problems that may hold Doll’s business back.

Here were three fixes that Rice proposed:

1. Website speed.

Speed matters. Up to 40% of people will leave a website if it doesn’t load within three seconds. Lots of things may slow a website down—including widgets, videos, and invisible problems like excess coding. “These are things you can work with your developer to solve for,” Rice says.

2. Content that answers questions.

Your website may describe your products—but does it answer your customers’ most pressing questions? A FAQ page is great, but that’s just the start. When you create blog-like content that answers the questions your customers wonder the most, your site will come up in their search engine results—leading to more interest, and more sales.

3. Constant calls to action.

Every page on your site, and every piece of content, should drive a customer to take some action. Maybe it’s a sale—or maybe it’s simply signing up for an email list, or engaging with a customer service representative via chat. “You always want to think, ‘What’s the next action I want [a user] to take?’ And then lead them down that path,” Rice says.

But that’s just the start. For more great insights on how to boost e-commerce sales, watch the video above.

