What You Need to Understand Your Customer

The founder of a direct-to-consumer work boot retailer talks about defining costumer personas.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eric Girouard is the founder and CEO of Brunt Workwear, a direct-to-consumer work boot retailer. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Girouard talks about the tactics he used to define his costumer personas.

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”

Girouard recommends entrepreneurs use these four data sets to define their customer personas:

  1. Anecdotal feedback
  2. Qualitative research
  3. Quantitative research
  4. Social research

Related: How to Deal With Unforeseen Success

