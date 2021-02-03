What You Need to Understand Your Customer

February 3, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eric Girouard is the founder and CEO of Brunt Workwear, a direct-to-consumer work boot retailer. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Girouard talks about the tactics he used to define his costumer personas.

Girouard recommends entrepreneurs use these four data sets to define their customer personas:

Anecdotal feedback Qualitative research Quantitative research Social research

