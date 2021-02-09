Brands

Why Do Consumers Buy Certain Products and Services?

John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), talks about the journey that brands go through and how repositioning a brand can impact its growth.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), chats about:

  • The journey that all brands go through and what entrepreneurs can learn from Celsius’s brand-building strategy [1:36].
  • How the Celsius team successfully repositioned its brand in the wellness space and expanded [3:58].
  • Why Fieldly never lets himself get distracted by the company's stock price [9:33].
  • The approach executives can take if they want to actively avoid getting “burnt out” [11:40].

Latest on Entrepreneur