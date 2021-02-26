Are Antibiotics Causing Anxiety, Depression and Poor Gut Health?

February 26, 2021 1 min read

Antibiotics might seemingly harmless, but we often underestimate how much these everyday medicinal wonders can impact our productivity, success and mental health. I mean, they save lives don't they? While they certainly can be vital, they can also wreak havoc on our overall performance, stopping us dead in our tracks. That's why, in this mini-masterclass, I explore how antibiotics are linked to anxiety, depression and could be behind what's been holding your back.

