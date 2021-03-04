Accountability

Don't Waste Your Potential by Surrounding Yourself With People Who Can't (or Won't) Challenge You

Who holds you accountable?
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur video contributor Peter Voogd explains why the only way to grow is to push yourself, how you can kill your potential without the right people around you to challenge you and what happens when you hire someone for accountability reasons. He breaks down the difference between a scarcity mindset and an abundance mindset, the ultimate motivation in life and why you should only compare yourself to who you've been.

