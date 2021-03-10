Execs at Coca-Cola Laughed at Her Idea to Start an Unsweetened Flavored Water Company. Now Her Company Is Worth Millions.

March 10, 2021 1 min read

This week James McKinney interviews Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint . Despite a background in technology and media, Goldin is now leading a beverage brand. She didn’t allow what she didn’t know to stop her from moving forward.

In this episode, you'll hear Goldin:

Share her first taste of being an entrepreneur while watching her brother fix up Volkswagens and sell them.

Break down the other side of being an entrepreneur through her father, a "frustrated entrepreneur" who felt stuck under management.

Speak about how she fell into a subscriptions job at Time in subscriptions, the lessons she learned from this first job she uses today in Hint.

Explain why she calls herself an accidental entrepreneur.

You can listen to the complete interview here.