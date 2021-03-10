Execs at Coca-Cola Laughed at Her Idea to Start an Unsweetened Flavored Water Company. Now Her Company Is Worth Millions.
Kara Goldin didn't have a background in health or nutrition, but she didn't let that stop her from founding Hint.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
This week James McKinney interviews Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint Water. Despite a background in technology and media, Goldin is now leading a beverage brand. She didn’t allow what she didn’t know to stop her from moving forward.
In this episode, you'll hear Goldin:
- Share her first taste of being an entrepreneur while watching her brother fix up Volkswagens and sell them.
- Break down the other side of being an entrepreneur through her father, a "frustrated entrepreneur" who felt stuck under management.
- Speak about how she fell into a subscriptions job at Time in subscriptions, the lessons she learned from this first job she uses today in Hint.
- Explain why she calls herself an accidental entrepreneur.
You can listen to the complete interview here.
Join The Newsletter