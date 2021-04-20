Jon Taffer: 'How to Get New Customers in Your Door'
The host of Bar Rescue has some great tricks to grab attention and get customers.
1 min read
If you've ever watched Bar Rescue, you know that Jon Taffer is passionate about helping small business owners succeed. The entrepreneur and owner of Taffer's Tavern has spent decades fine-tuning the art of attracting customers, and in this video, gives some simple tricks and tactics you can use to ensure success as the world finally begins to emerge from the pandemic.