Ambition

What You Should Do When You're Not Where You Want to Be

Are you willing to give up some things to go up?
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd speaks about:

  • What Voogd noticed when studying elite performers [0:22​].
  • What you should do if you're not where you want to be [1:18​].
  • Voogd's biggest fear growing up in a small town [1:43​].
  • People aren't willing to give up things to go up [2:11​].
  • You're never going to better reality if you escape it [2:51​].

Related: How to Determine Which Product You Should Launch Your Brand With

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur