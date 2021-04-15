What You Should Do When You're Not Where You Want to Be
Are you willing to give up some things to go up?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
In this video, Peter Voogd speaks about:
- What Voogd noticed when studying elite performers [0:22].
- What you should do if you're not where you want to be [1:18].
- Voogd's biggest fear growing up in a small town [1:43].
- People aren't willing to give up things to go up [2:11].
- You're never going to better reality if you escape it [2:51].
