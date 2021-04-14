The Key Metrics in Building a Brand Worth Acquiring
Want to be able to sell your business down the road? Here's how to make your brand attractive to potential buyers.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
James McKinney's guest this week is Ryan Lewendon, partner at the Law Firm Giannuzzi Lewendon. Lewondon has worked on deals with Vitamin Water, Pirate’s Booty, Pretzel Crisps, Siggy’s Yogurt, Vita Coco, Essential Water and Schmidt’s Naturals.
In this episode, you'll hear:
- How plant-based diets are changing from being something you do to survive to now thrive.
- How people are looking to unwind in the pandemic without the after-effect of alcohol.
- Ryan shares how he thinks the next big trend is going to be personalized wellness as more people are looking for efficacy in multifactor products that will get them the most for their money.
- How using data and analysis to develop products that are narrowly tailored to the consumers.
- Why the next generation of targeted ads are going to be more personal to the consumer through the amount of data that is collected online.
- The importance of launching your company from a strong foundation and the things you need and don’t need when starting a CPG company.
- Why founders should build a team that compliments their weaknesses.
- How you should build contracts slowly to avoid a little mistake could cripple your business and reputation.
- How founder burnout is real and maintaining a work life balance is important to avoid this.
- Why founders should remind themselves of why they started their business when times are hard.
- Why it is important to do a self-diagnostic about the company before selling it, as you can fix problems to be more desirable to buyers.
- Understand why it is important to Identify the founder's involvement to help a smooth transition.
- How you can identify who you want to buy your company.
- What makes a brand a high target value for an acquisition.