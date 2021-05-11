This Mom Is on a Mission to End America's Food Allergy Epidemic

May 11, 2021 1 min read

When Meenal Lele started Lil Mixins, she had just started a new job and was a busy mom with a second child on the way. She says during that time, “My son developed these host of food allergies and then we found out afterwards that they were likely preventable.”

That information inspired her to create Lil Mixins, an early allergen introduction solution. Lele was on the founding team of two medical-device companies in orthopedics and vascular medicine, and holds a chemical engineering and business degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She says Lil Mixins enables her to combine her deep clinical and device experience with her goal to end food allergies, which affects millions of Americans like her son.

She sat down with Jessica Abo to share her company’s mission, and her advice for anyone trying to get a business off the ground.