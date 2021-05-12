Women Entrepreneurs

This Black Female Founder's Entrepreneurial Journey Began in an Indiana Funeral Home

Renae Bluitt grew up around her family's funeral home.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney's guest this episode is Renae Bluitt, creator of the She Did That media platform, which focuses on telling the stories of brands and businesses that are founded by black female founders. Together, McKinney and Bluitt discuss her background, expertise and current endeavors.

In this episode, you'll hear:

  • How Bluitt started the In Her Shoes blog.
  • How black female entrepreneurs have fewer opportunities in business, and in particular, with getting venture capital.
  • How black-owned businesses are highly supported by the black community.
  • How black women in corporate position are helping younger black women get into those roles.
  • The future of the "She Did That" platform.

Watch the full video here.

