This Black Female Founder's Entrepreneurial Journey Began in an Indiana Funeral Home

May 12, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney's guest this episode is Renae Bluitt, creator of the She Did That media platform, which focuses on telling the stories of brands and businesses that are founded by black female founders. Together, McKinney and Bluitt discuss her background, expertise and current endeavors.

In this episode, you'll hear:

How Bluitt started the In Her Shoes blog.

blog. How black female entrepreneurs have fewer opportunities in business, and in particular, with getting venture capital.

How black-owned businesses are highly supported by the black community.

How black women in corporate position are helping younger black women get into those roles.

The future of the "She Did That" platform.

Watch the full here.