This Certified Financial Planner Explains How to Invest $10,000

May 12, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you have money to invest, but you're unsure about how to get started? In this , certified financial planner Jeff Rose walks you through 15 paths you can take to invest five figures, including:

High-yield savings or CDs Auto-pilot investing Peer-to-peer lending Pay off debt

Click play to watch the full video and see more of Rose's tips and tricks on how to invest $10,000.

Related: You Must Do This to Build Wealth