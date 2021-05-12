This Certified Financial Planner Explains How to Invest $10,000
Certified financial planner Jeff Rose can help you find an investment option that works for your priorities.
Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur
This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Do you have money to invest, but you're unsure about how to get started? In this video, certified financial planner Jeff Rose walks you through 15 paths you can take to invest five figures, including:
- High-yield savings or CDs
- Auto-pilot investing
- Peer-to-peer lending
- Pay off debt
Click play to watch the full video and see more of Rose's tips and tricks on how to invest $10,000.
Related: You Must Do This to Build Wealth