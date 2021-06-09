Mental Health

Why Are Americans Illiterate When It Comes to Mental Health, and How Can We Change That?

Ariela Safira founded her digital therapy company after a friend experienced a traumatic event.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney's guest in this video is Ariela Safira, founder and CEO of mental-health company Real. Real offers a model of digital therapy, which gives members access to a suite of mental-health products and services. Safira shares that she started Real because a close friend attempted suicide.

In this episode, the pair talk about her journey to founding Real as well as how they define mental health and why the U.S. is so illiterate when it comes to mental health.

You can listen to the full episode here.

