Why Are Americans Illiterate When It Comes to Mental Health, and How Can We Change That?

June 9, 2021 1 min read

James McKinney's guest in this is Ariela Safira, founder and CEO of mental-health company Real. Real offers a model of digital therapy, which gives members access to a suite of mental-health products and services. Safira shares that she started Real because a close friend attempted suicide.

In this episode, the pair talk about her journey to founding Real as well as how they define and why the U.S. is so illiterate when it comes to mental health.

