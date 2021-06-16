How This Certified Financial Planner Used His Roth IRA to Turn $11,000 into $270,000 [100% Tax-Free]
Watch the video to find out how you can use a Roth IRA.
Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur
This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Certified financial planner Jeff Rose turned $11,000 into $270,000, but his profits could have been a lot better if he didn’t make a simple mistake. This refresher on the Roth IRA can share where Rose is investing and how you can avoid his mistakes.
- Who is the Roth IRA for [02:45]?
- How much you can contribute [03:34]?
- Where did Rose open his Roth IRA [04:33]?
- What is the current value of his investments [05:59]?
- What are the income limits [07:11]?
- What was Rose's big mistake [12:17]?
- What did he decide to buy [15:38]?
To learn more about the Roth IRA and how to invest, watch the full video.
Related: This Certified Financial Planner Explains How to Invest $10,000