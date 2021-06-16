roth ira

How This Certified Financial Planner Used His Roth IRA to Turn $11,000 into $270,000 [100% Tax-Free]

Watch the video to find out how you can use a Roth IRA.
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Certified financial planner Jeff Rose turned $11,000 into $270,000, but his profits could have been a lot better if he didn’t make a simple mistake. This refresher on the Roth IRA can share where Rose is investing and how you can avoid his mistakes.

  • Who is the Roth IRA for [02:45]?
  • How much you can contribute [03:34]?
  • Where did Rose open his Roth IRA [04:33]?
  • What is the current value of his investments [05:59]?
  • What are the income limits [07:11]?
  • What was Rose's big mistake [12:17]?
  • What did he decide to buy [15:38]?

To learn more about the Roth IRA and how to invest, watch the full video.

