The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2021
On Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, key players from the MENA region's fintech ecosystem came together for the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021, an event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to showcase the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.
With the support of Gold Sponsors EFG Hermes, Life on Screen and Microsoft for Startups Middle East, the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 was able to bring together the movers and shakers of what is predicted to be a US$2.5 billion market by the year 2022.
With the winners ranging from forward-thinking banks to enterprising entrepreneurs, the Leaders in Fintech Awards proved to be a celebration of the innovations that are powering the Middle East's business arena not just today, but into the future as well.
Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 here:
Best Newcomer 24Gold
Best User Experience For Trading CFI Financial
Best Fintech Solution M2P Solutions
Best Insurtech Solution Beema
Best E-Payment Solution PayTabs Egypt
Best Mobile Fintech Solution NowNow Nigeria
Most Innovative Fintech Solution Cashee
Fastest Growth Xare
Best Customer Experience for a Fintech Company Cashew
Best Buy Now Pay Later Platform ValU
Best Personal Finance Platform StashAway
Best Crowdfunding Platform Eureeca
Most Innovative Fintech Company of the Year Century Financial
Most Innovative Bank of the Year The Commercial Bank of Dubai
Fintech Startup of the Year Xare
Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year Sahil Arora, founder and CEO of ZelaaPay
Fintech Leader of the Year Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of Fintech Hive at Dubai International Financial Centre
Visionary Leader of the Year Talal Al Ajmi, founder and CEO of VI Markets