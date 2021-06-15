The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2021

June 15, 2021 2 min read

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, key players from the MENA region's fintech ecosystem came together for the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021, an event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to showcase the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

With the support of Gold Sponsors EFG Hermes, Life on Screen and Microsoft for Startups Middle East, the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 was able to bring together the movers and shakers of what is predicted to be a US$2.5 billion market by the year 2022.

With the winners ranging from forward-thinking banks to enterprising entrepreneurs, the Leaders in Fintech Awards proved to be a celebration of the innovations that are powering the Middle East's business arena not just today, but into the future as well.

Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2021 here:

Best Newcomer 24Gold

Best User Experience For Trading CFI Financial

Best Fintech Solution M2P Solutions

Best Insurtech Solution Beema

Best E-Payment Solution PayTabs Egypt

Best Mobile Fintech Solution NowNow Nigeria

Most Innovative Fintech Solution Cashee

Fastest Growth Xare

Best Customer Experience for a Fintech Company Cashew

Best Buy Now Pay Later Platform ValU

Best Personal Finance Platform StashAway

Best Crowdfunding Platform Eureeca

Most Innovative Fintech Company of the Year Century Financial

Most Innovative Bank of the Year The Commercial Bank of Dubai

Fintech Startup of the Year Xare

Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year Sahil Arora, founder and CEO of ZelaaPay

Fintech Leader of the Year Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of Fintech Hive at Dubai International Financial Centre

Visionary Leader of the Year Talal Al Ajmi, founder and CEO of VI Markets

