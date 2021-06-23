Watch Now: How to Build Your Brand on LinkedIn

LinkedIn can be a powerful place to build a brand, but entrepreneurs may not be aware of all the strategic tools and tricks available on the platform. That's why we sat down with Ting Ba, group product manager for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, to discuss all the things entrepreneurs should be doing on LinkedIn — but may not be aware of.

In this conversation full of practical tips and tricks, Ba speaks with Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. They discuss subjects like:

How to boost your posts' visibility. (Hint: It starts by asking a question.)



Why direct messages on the platform have quadrupled in the past few years.



How to use analytics to understand and engage your audience better.



A special tool that tells you what subjects your audience is most interested in right now, so you can join the conversation.



The importance of building a LinkedIn Page, rather than just having a personal profile.

Watch the video for all these tips and more!