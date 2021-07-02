One Business Partner Managed a Billion-Dollar Portfolio at Barclays, the Other Heads an Ivy League Medical School Department. Can They Create a Unicorn Together?

July 2, 2021 2 min read

In the fourth episode of (a show that gives viewers not only a deeper look into the sort of conversations that take place between powerful investors and entrepreneurs, but also allows viewers to become investors themselves), the panel examines Intrommune. Represented by two Cornell graduates, Intrommune was started to combat food allergies. As Senior Scientific Advisor Dr. Bill Reisacher says, some estimates place the number of people with food allergies around 500 million. Dr. Reisacher shares how an allergic reaction at the age of seven changed the course of his life and helped inspire Intrommune.

Intrommune offers a toothpaste that delivers food proteins to the immune system without having to swallow them. Dr. Reisacher claims that research has shown regular exposure to such proteins inside the mouth can help people become less allergic to those foods. With proper maintenance, the toothpaste can prepare the body the next time an accidental exposure occurs. The company's first toothpaste offers a peanut protein, specifically, but CEO Michael Nelson claims that Intrommune's second product aims to target multiple foods that cause 90% of food allergies. The FDA accepted Intrommune's Investigative New Drug application, which has in turn led to the enrollment of clients in phase 1 clinical trials.

Former White House Advisor and Unicorn Hunters Investor Moe Vela admits that this story is personal for him, too, given his allergies to gluten, soy and peanuts. But will Resiacher and Nelson be able to turn that initial interest into an actual investment?

