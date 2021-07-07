4 Things You Should Consider Before Launching a Consumer Packaged Goods Brand

July 7, 2021 1 min read

James McKinney's guest is Elizabeth Stein, founder of natural food brand Purely Elizabeth. Over the course of the interview, Stein shares four things you should consider before launching a consumer packaged goods (CPG) company. She also talks about her drive to build a business and how she identified a lack of healthy American products when in college.

