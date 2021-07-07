Food Businesses

4 Things You Should Consider Before Launching a Consumer Packaged Goods Brand

Elizabeth Stein created her top-ranked product by accident, but she knows a few things about running a CPG company.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney's guest is Elizabeth Stein, founder of natural food brand Purely Elizabeth. Over the course of the interview, Stein shares four things you should consider before launching a consumer packaged goods (CPG) company. She also talks about her drive to build a business and how she identified a lack of healthy American products when in college. 

Watch a clip of the video above or listen to the full podcast here

