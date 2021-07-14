Money

Why I Once Turned Down a $42,000 Bonus

Sometimes, putting yourself out there and taking risks is the best way to achieve your goals.
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Muhammad Ali once said, “I don’t count my sit-ups. I only start counting when it starts hurting because they’re the only ones that count.” He spoke of the value of extreme discomfort, and in this video, certified financial planner Jeff Rose wants you to follow his example. That is to say, it's important to put yourself out there. In this video, Rose shares some of the risks he has taken in his personal, professional and financial life. That includes:

  • Taking on his first role as a junior broker.
  • Turning down a $42,000 bonus.
  • Co-founding an investment firm.
  • Selling a six-figure business and moving his family to a new state.

He admits that each step was difficult and often scary, but he pushed through and gave himself permission to try and, if necessary, fail. Watch the full video to hear more of Rose's story and advice. 

Related: How This Certified Financial Planner Used His Roth IRA to Turn $11,000 into $270,000 [100% Tax-Free]

Latest on Entrepreneur