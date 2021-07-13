En Route To The Expo: Alexis Lecanuet, Regional Managing Director, Accenture Middle East

July 13, 2021 2 min read

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Alexis Lecanuet, Regional Managing Director for Accenture in the Middle East, who noted how people coming to Expo 2020 Dubai will have a lot to look forward by being part of the first major global event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis.

When asked why people should visit Expo 2020 Dubai, Lecanuet replied, "Come, because you have the opportunity to experience the largest post-pandemic hybrid event, combining physical and digital experiences. Come, because you will see the world in one incredible destination. This is the first Expo with so many countries represented, physically and digitally. Dubai is now the melting pot of the world– this is a unique opportunity to experience the post-pandemic world."

Check out the video to learn more about what Lecanuet had to say, and for more installments of the En Route To The Expo series, click here.

