Starting a Business

This Entrepreneur Wants to Help You Grow Sustainable Food in Your Apartment or Even Your Office

It's possible to grow foods like bok choi or celery indoors with just a planter and a few pods.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney's guest this week is FX Rouxel, founder and inventor of Gardyn. Gardyn's technology allows you to grow plants at home and swap them out like you might already do with Keurig k-cups or Nespresso pods. In this interview, Rouxel explains how his passion for science and conservation, combined with the shocking tragedy of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster of 2011 pushed him toward his current project. He also explains his childhood in the suburbs of Paris and what brought him to America.

Listen to the full interview here to hear more about Rouxel's journey.

Related: She Has Helped New Businesses Raise $41 Million in Startup Financing. Here's How You Can Use Her Experiences to Improve Your Funding.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur