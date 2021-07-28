This Entrepreneur Wants to Help You Grow Sustainable Food in Your Apartment or Even Your Office

July 28, 2021 1 min read

James McKinney's guest this week is FX Rouxel, founder and inventor of Gardyn. Gardyn's technology allows you to grow plants at home and swap them out like you might already do with Keurig k-cups or Nespresso pods. In this interview, Rouxel explains how his passion for science and conservation, combined with the shocking tragedy of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster of 2011 pushed him toward his current project. He also explains his childhood in the suburbs of Paris and what brought him to America.

Listen to the full interview here to hear more about Rouxel's journey.

