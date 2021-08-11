Money Mindset: How to Develop a Mental Framework Aligned with Success

August 11, 2021 2 min read

What’s the difference between having a growth mindset, and just being a really hard worker? Let's start with the operational definition of growth mindset. Carol Dweck, who first coined the term growth mindset, defines it in a Harvard Business Review article as, “Individuals who believe their talents can be developed (through hard work, good strategies, and input from others) have a growth mindset.”

So, while hard work is certainly a component of a growth mindset - to reap the full benefits - you’ll still need good strategies and input from others. Fortunately, Amina AlTai will provide you with both during this interview. She’s a holistic leadership and mindset coach who’s worked with everyone from Fortune 500 CEOs, Olympic gold medalist to brand new start up founders. In her own words, Amina “helps powerful entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs like you feel really good in your work through a mind, body and business approach to coaching so you can actually like going to work every day.” If that sounds good to you, stay tuned.

In this conversation full of techniques you can immediately apply, AlTai provides input on:

Developing a money mindset and charging your true value

Increasing endurance to push through extended challenges

Removing upper limits that decrease your impact

Identifying and capitalizing on your zone of genius

Watch the video for all these tips and more!

