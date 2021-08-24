What Are Authenticated NFTs, and Where Is the NFT Industry Going?

August 24, 2021 1 min read

Investor and entrepreneur Nick Rose Ntertsas moved to the United States in his 20s and worked as a consultant for Ron Burkle and The Yucaipa Companies. Today, he's the founder and CEO of blockchain company Ethernity Chain, which recently partnered with Lionel Messi to release an authentic NFT collection.

Ntertsas sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss what people should know about authenticated NFTs and where the NFT industry is headed.

