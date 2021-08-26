This CMO Believes When It Comes to Crypto, It Pays to Be Nice
The CMO of Reef Finance says you should see everyone as a potential partner and collaborator in the crypto space and the sky's the limit with what you can achieve when you dive into blockchain.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Valeria Kholostenko became fascinated with the possibilities of blockchain in the summer of 2017. As the Chief Marketing Officer of Reef Finance, she’s on a mission to simplify access to decentralized finance and make financial independence a reality for all. She sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss her journey and why she believes it pays to be nice when it comes to crypto.
Related: What Are Authenticated NFTs, and Where Is the NFT Industry Going?