This CMO Believes When It Comes to Crypto, It Pays to Be Nice

August 26, 2021 1 min read

Valeria Kholostenko became fascinated with the possibilities of blockchain in the summer of 2017. As the Chief Marketing Officer of Reef Finance, she’s on a mission to simplify access to decentralized finance and make financial independence a reality for all. She sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss her journey and why she believes it pays to be nice when it comes to crypto.

