Blockchain

This CMO Believes When It Comes to Crypto, It Pays to Be Nice

The CMO of Reef Finance says you should see everyone as a potential partner and collaborator in the crypto space and the sky's the limit with what you can achieve when you dive into blockchain.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Valeria Kholostenko became fascinated with the possibilities of blockchain in the summer of 2017. As the Chief Marketing Officer of Reef Finance, she’s on a mission to simplify access to decentralized finance and make financial independence a reality for all. She sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss her journey and why she believes it pays to be nice when it comes to crypto.

Related: What Are Authenticated NFTs, and Where Is the NFT Industry Going?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur