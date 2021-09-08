En Route To The Expo: Shukri Eid, Managing Director - Gulf Region, Cisco

September 8, 2021 2 min read

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Shukri Eid, Managing Director - Gulf Region, Cisco, on how the enterprise’s role as the Official Premier Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai will use its capabilities and expertise to bring one of the most intelligent and digitally-connected event in the Expo’s history.

Besides being appointed to manage, operate and maintain Expo 2020 Dubai’s entire IT network, Eid states that Cisco is also developing a state-of-the-art network, monitoring and management that will seamlessly manage and maintain intelligent network operations. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, its collaboration technology, Webex, had proven key as well in transitioning its 2,000 team members to work remotely. Cisco is planning to offer and further expand its potential by offering “large-scale virtual private networks” to be deployed in the event, making the Expo 2020 Dubai one of the UAE’s largest deployment of Webex tech.

“Expo 2020 is somewhere to visit if you want to learn, share and be entertained,” says Eid. “It’s a truly remarkable experience that promises to be like no other, and it’s highly interactive and engaging. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to the expo site and delivering on the promise of creating immersive and memorable experiences for all.”

Check out the video to learn more about what Eid had to say, and for more installments of the En Route To The Expo series, click here.

