Watch: Strategies for Standing Out As a Black Woman In Business
Data shows that Black women are promoted more slowly than other groups of employees and are significantly underrepresented in senior leadership. Only 1% of C-suite leaders are Black women, and Black women business owners typically receive lower levels of funding. At Yelp’s first-ever Black in Business Summit in August, which was sponsored in part by Entrepreneur, panelists discussed standing out as a Black woman in business.
In the video above, you'll hear from these Black business builders on their experiences, challenges and how they’ve created a seat at the table. You’ll also learn:
How the panelists have developed and expressed themselves as Black women in business
How to bring a product to market and tell a brand story that resonates with customers of different backgrounds and cultures
How to leverage digital platforms to connect with like-minded business owners
