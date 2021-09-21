Workplace Diversity

Watch: Strategies for Standing Out As a Black Woman In Business

Only 1% of C-suite leaders are Black women. How do we change that?
2 min read

Data shows that Black women are promoted more slowly than other groups of employees and are significantly underrepresented in senior leadership. Only 1% of C-suite leaders are Black women, and Black women business owners typically receive lower levels of funding. At Yelp’s first-ever Black in Business Summit in August, which was sponsored in part by Entrepreneur, panelists discussed standing out as a Black woman in business.

In the video above, you'll hear from these Black business builders on their experiences, challenges and how they’ve created a seat at the table. You’ll also learn: 

  • How the panelists have developed and expressed themselves as Black women in business

  • How to bring a product to market and tell a brand story that resonates with customers of different backgrounds and cultures

  • How to leverage digital platforms to connect with like-minded business owners

This conversation was moderated by Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary. In a separate session, Luzio also broke down the top three essentials when crafting a powerful business plan in order to achieve short and long-term goals, reduce risk and build a path to success for your business. You can watch that video here, where you’ll learn: 

  • How a business plan will help you make tough decisions, better and faster

  • How to lay out new revenue streams, generate new ideas and determine what’s working and what’s not

  • What resources are available to help you start writing your business plan today

