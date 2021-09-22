Business Ideas

He Came Up With a $2 Billion Business Idea While Making $7 Per Hour

When Vlad Magdalin accidentally stumbled upon the fact that his design agency was charging six figures for his $7-per-hour work, he knew something needed to change.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week James McKinney interviews Webflow Co-Founder Vlad Magdalin. Webflow is a website-building platform that enables designers to develop online engagements without a background in programming. Magdalin and his brother, another Webflow co-founder, were Soviet Union refugees who grew up in the shadow of Silicon Valley. In this interview, Magdalin explains what it was like to start over from scratch and the personal and professional struggles he endured as he adapted to life in the United States. He also talks about the inspiration for Webflow, as well as the setbacks and the rejections he faced while trying to get his business off the ground.

You can listen to the full interview here.

