Get a Real Job

Legendary Athlete Paul Rabil Makes Stunning Announcement

The all-time scoring champion in pro lacrosse and co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League made an announcement that will mean big changes to the business.
After co-founding the Premier Lacrosse League, and living a duel life as a player in his own league, Paul Rabil, considered by many to be the best to ever play the game, is ending his career after 14 years of professional competition. Entrepreneur caught up with Paul after the big announcement to find out what went into his decision-making, and what he sees coming next for his growing league. One thing is for certain, he is not ready to sit back and take it easy.

Latest on Entrepreneur