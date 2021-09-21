Legendary Athlete Paul Rabil Makes Stunning Announcement

September 21, 2021 1 min read

After co-founding the Premier Lacrosse League, and living a duel life as a player in his own league, Paul Rabil, considered by many to be the best to ever play the game, is ending his career after 14 years of professional competition. Entrepreneur caught up with Paul after the big announcement to find out what went into his decision-making, and what he sees coming next for his growing league. One thing is for certain, he is not ready to sit back and take it easy.

Related: Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Says He's 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport