The 3 Things All Entrepreneurs Should Consider Before Bringing a Partner Into Their Business

October 14, 2021 1 min read

There's no denying starting a business is scary. And when your career and savings are on the line, bringing a partner into the business to take some of the mental load off your plate might sound appealing. Successful partnerships do exist, but statistics state anywhere from 50 to 80 percent of business partnerships fail.

In his 20 years of entrepreneurship, Red Bay Coffee founder and CEO Keba Konte has had partnerships that work well and partnerships that haven't worked so well. Above, the Bay Area entrepreneur shares his three tips for entrepreneurs who are considering bringing a partner into their business.