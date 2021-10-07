Lifestyle

Is Your Diet Making You Depressed?

In this video, you'll learn about five ways your diet is making you depressed, and how the right diet can help you heal.
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A 2019 Canadian study found that 62% of business owners felt depressed at least once a week, and 54% said stress impaired their ability to concentrate at work. Depression can have detrimental effects on the mental health of an entrepreneur, not to mention their bottom line, but few realize just how much their diet plays a role in their mental health. So, in this video I'll guide you through five ways your diet is making you depressed, and how the right diet can help you heal.

Want to biohack your body, brain, and mood? Download Ben's brand new book, Mind Control, and join The Biohackers Guide to Dismantling Depression today. Mind Control is the follow-up to Ben's international bestseller, Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.

 

