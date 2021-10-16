Entrepreneur.com Launches Going Public, A New Show That Will Allow Viewers To Invest As They Watch Entrepreneurs On Their Capital Raising Journeys

October 16, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new show launched by Entrepreneur.com is inviting viewers not only to follow entrepreneurs along their capital raising journeys as they launch their public offerings, but also invest in them should they wish to do so.

Entitled Going Public, the new interactive series, which premieres Fall 2021, follows the model of popular shows like Shark Tank and American Idol, with the companies featured on the program launching live investment campaigns that viewers will get first-hand access to.

Companies on the show will be making use of a capital raising tool called Regulation A+ (Reg. A+), which is a US securities registration exemption that allows companies to raise up to US$75 million, market their deal broadly, and permits anyone over the age of 18, globally, to legally invest in them.

Hosted by Lauren Simmons (the youngest-ever female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, and only the second Black woman to have ever held such a role), the first season of Going Public is focused on three entrepreneurial businesses: TREBEL, whose mission is to bring premium music to five billion consumers for free, PROVEN Skincare, which is revolutionizing skincare with personalization, big data, and artificial intelligence; and Hammitt, an emerging player in the prestige handbag market.

Going Public is the brainchild of Todd M. Goldberg and Darren Marble, co-founders of Crush Capital, Inc., a pioneering new entertainment company operating at the intersection of fintech and capital markets. The show is being produced by Emmy-nominated studio INE Entertainment, whose previous reality-show credits include The Biggest Loser and MasterChef.

For more details on Going Public, click here.