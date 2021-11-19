How to Fight the Effects of a Sleep-Deprived Brain

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs are a special kind of breed. We will work until all hours of the morning to pursue our vision. Unfortunately, this can come at the expense of mental performance and lead to burnout and poorly made decisions. Thankfully, there is a way to replenish your cognitive resources, while boosting your "motivation molecule" dopamine to help support your mood, focus, energy and drive during entrepreneurial sprints.

Want to biohack your body, brain and mood? Download Ben's brand new book, Mind Control, and join The Biohackers Guide to Superhuman Focus today. Mind Control is the follow-up to Ben's international bestseller, Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.