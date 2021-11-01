'Wowing' Users Since 2010

CEO Girish Mathrubootham's Freshworks became first-ever Indian SaaS startup to have been listed on the prestigious Nasdaq

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It all started with a dream to see India win as a product nation. Armed with authoritative qualities, Girish  Mathrubootham was once a marketing person and was spotted by his boss for his leadership skills. He was given the opportunity to be a product manager and there was no looking back!  He is the CEO of Freshworks and his company is valued at $13 billion in just over a decade.

Bowled over with an overwhelming response from the entire startup ecosystem after the historic win at Nasdaq, he says, “It was a dream come true moment. Pressure is a privilege and we have to live up to it and start delivering.” 

The CEO has often been questioned for doing multiple things: juggling SaaSBOOMi, Together Fund and Freshworks. However, for him it was always the same. In his mind, it was the connecting thread to see India emerge as a product nation.

He says learning on the field has been the best teacher. With his eye on helping the young entrepreneurs, the CEO is catering to their needs by sharing his recipe of success. Giving insight into SaaSBOOMi and Together Fund, he says, “SaaSBOOMi is finding ways to share  the  knowledge with young founders so they accomplish sooner and together funding is finding emerging startups from India and helping them grow globally, not only with money but also with required guidance.”

In a competitive market what helped Freshworks stand out is its willingness to understand the online buyer and curate a platform where the customer can easily use the software. “Basically, making it fast and easy. The core inspiration was to design software products for the users that will delight them and create a wow factor.”

Sharing his secret he says the prime focus should be on designing the product for the end user in a way that the customer gets the value quickly. Instant gratification is important. “You buy a product today, you want to use it immediately and not wait for some one year or so.” 

For him a reality check is important and he gets the kick by talking to his customers. “I love talking to the customers. The more I talk to them I understand the problem domain well and that helps me give a better solution.” Taking cues from his experience, he leaves a message for all the product managers, “Respect the customer problem but ignore the suggested solutions.”

 When it comes to enjoying life, he is an ardent believer of work life integration. “Work and life both should be fun.” 

He firmly believes that curiosity to learn should never die. As a doting father he tells his two sons to pick and choose their likes and be the best at it

For him family is not just limited to home. Freshworks operates as a  ‘Kudumba’ meaning family. He says the culture quo can be explained through CHAT (C: craftsmanship; H: happy work environment; A: agility and accountability; and T: true friend of the customer).

“Once a customer of a SMB company came forward and defended Freshworks in a forum saying that our customer service is always a call away and whenever contacted we have provided solutions. For us customers are family and catering to their needs is our utmost duty,” says Mathrubootham.

Being a gadget freak, he still gets excited whenever he comes across a good design. He says the attention to details is very important and craftsmanship is all  about detailing. “Sometimes, after a few uses a product may disappoint, but that does not take away the excitement. Any gadget freak like me can relate to this.”

Not growing up in a family that had dogs did not deter this CEO’s compassion for them.  The CEO has a dog called Neo. The name is inspired from the movie Matrix which means the chosen one. “Our lives changed completely after Neo came. Having a pet is a great stress buster.”

Not only pets but sports too have an impact on him. He says sports teach life lessons. It is a great educator as it teaches team spirit, problem solution, agility, and strategy among others.  “I would always love to hire anybody who has been a team player. Gone are the days of an individual being a company star. Now it is all about good teamwork.”

Not everyone can learn from classroom settlement. “We are failing our champions by simply pushing them into one venue. In India apart from cricket we need good infrastructural investments in all types of sports.”

Even after tasting success over a short period of time, he says he is still learning and will be a student for life. “Learning is a continuous process and this whole journey of Freshworks has helped me learn by taking up matters on the field.”

Latest

Starting a Business

This Doctor Uses Machine Learning to Identify Overlooked Causes of Infertility

The founder of Pregmune shares how his company is revolutionizing the treatment of fertility care.

Watch now
Your Digital Growth Plan

The Four Tools Every Entrepreneur Must Implement to Grow Revenue and Save Time

Matt Gartland breaks down all the tools you need, and how much you should spend on them

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

Epic Investor Fail: Why These Entrepreneurs Got Thrown Out Of Our Boardroom

Don't miss this tense, new 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' episode. Watch now!

Watch now
Growth Strategies

What Is an Organic Growth Formula, and How Can It Help Your Business?

Lexie Smith started doing PR when she was 18 years old, and now she's teaching entrepreneurs around the world how to grow their businesses.

Watch now
Video

This Is Your Brain on Junk Food

In this video, we reveal what really happens to your brain when you eat junk food and how it could alter your cognitive performance for the worse.

Watch now
Watch now
Branding

How to Create an Authentic Brand

Branding expert Cloe Luv shares what she believes are the most important elements of authentic branding.

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

She Flew Around the World to Make This 60-Second Pitch

In the season 7 premiere of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' the stakes could not be higher for one entrepreneur.

Watch now
Video

Top 4 Biohacking Secrets to Superhuman Focus

In this video, we answer the question, "Do smart drugs really work?"

Watch now
Blockchain

This Entrepreneur Is Trying to Reinvent Big Data With Decentralized Networks and Cryptocurrency

The founder and CEO of Constellation Network talks about his company's five-year plan and where blockchain technology is headed.

Watch now
Partnerships

The 3 Things All Entrepreneurs Should Consider Before Bringing a Partner Into Their Business

Keba Konte of Red Bay Coffee shares his best advice for entrepreneurs seeking partnerships.

Watch now
Pitching Investors

This Entrepreneur Shares What You Can Do to Nail Your Investor Pitch Deck

Corporate Storyteller Donna Griffit explains how to construct the perfect investor pitch deck and shares tips for founders on how to prepare for meetings with investors.

Watch now
Social Media

Pat Flynn Explains How to Build and Monetize Your Online Audience

Learn how you can build a valuable online audience, even if you're an introvert.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Is Your Diet Making You Depressed?

In this video, you'll learn about five ways your diet is making you depressed, and how the right diet can help you heal.

Watch now
Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision. An original docuseries streaming weekly on Entrepreneur.com premiering Fall 2021!
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.