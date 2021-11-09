Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Why This CEO Believes Entrepreneurship Is as Important to Learn as Geometry

Ayele Shakur shares her bold plan to make entrepreneurship education a requirement for high-school students and explains why business leaders should get on board.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ayele Shakur believes that if our country wants to build a strong future for tomorrow, we need to teach young students about entrepreneurship starting today. A veteran classroom educator, Shakur taught for 11 years in the Los Angeles area and in the Boston Public Schools. Today, she is the CEO of Build.org, a national nonprofit whose mission is to use entrepreneurship to unlock the potential of young people living in under-resourced communities. With more than three decades of experience as an innovator in urban education, Shakur is on a mission to spark the Generation Entrepreneur (Gen E) movement. She sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss how Build.org works and what she’s doing to make entrepreneurship education a requirement in schools.

Jessica Abo: Can you start by telling us a little bit about Build?

Ayele Shakur: Build is an entrepreneurship program for high school students. We use the experience of helping teenagers start real businesses as a way to get them reconnected in school and on a path to college, careers and life success. Ultimately, we're helping young people become the CEO of their own lives.

How do students find you, and how does the organization work?

BUILD is actually offered as an elective credit-bearing class in high schools across the country. We go into a school district and specifically target the lower-performing schools because we know students in those high schools don't have the same types of opportunities as more resourced students have.

Why do you think entrepreneurship education is just as important as other subjects?

We believe entrepreneurship should be a foundational course in high schools because the experience of launching your own business is a transformational experience for young people. It builds their confidence and belief in themselves. It gives them a sense of ownership and agency. It helps them to understand principles of financial literacy, economic power and intergenerational wealth building. It also teaches those basic 21st-century skills that we know all of our companies are clamoring to find in their employees. So through Build, through entrepreneurship and starting a business and running a business all through high school, students are learning what we call the Spark Skills. That's communication, collaboration, problem-solving, innovation, grit and self-management. And those skills are just so necessary for young people to succeed in life and also in the workplace.

As an entrepreneur, I love all of this so much. Tell me what Build is doing to make entrepreneurship education a requirement in school.

So many people think about entrepreneurship education as just young people starting businesses. But as I shared, there are so many other skills that young people are acquiring. So we're on a mission: We're launching a national movement called Building Generation Entrepreneur. We call it Building Gen E, and it's a national movement designed to inspire a diverse generation of entrepreneurial leaders and changemakers. Our aim is to bring entrepreneurship education to middle and high schools all across the country.

We're forming an Alliance with other wonderful national entrepreneurship programs like NFTE and BizWorld. They're joining forces with us, and together, our goal is to change the narrative on entrepreneurship education. So many companies are trying to figure out how they increase diversity, equity and inclusion at their companies. We have to start early by thinking about the pipeline of young people talented Black and Latinx youth who are coming through our high schools and eventually through our colleges and into our workforces. And so teaching them those foundational entrepreneurial skills is just as important as geometry, reading and writing, and other basic fundamentals. If our schools are truly preparing kids for the future, entrepreneurship should be right there on the list as one of those foundational courses that they have access to while they're still in school.

What advice do you have for young entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs out there?

For our young entrepreneurs, I encourage them to find an entrepreneurship program in their community. I encourage them to learn how to take risks, how to fail fast and to learn from those failures and get back up again. How to really have a growth mindset where you're continuing to learn and to grow day by day, because learning doesn't end, even when you leave high school and go into the workforce. And then for entrepreneurs who are really interested in how they can give back, we want entrepreneurs and business leaders all across the country to get on board with us and join our movement in building Gen E together. We can provide mentorship for young people. We can be business coaches. We can really help this new generation by giving them the tools, the connections and social capital that they need in order to lead successful lives.

How can other entrepreneurs partner with you?

First, they can go to our website at Build.org. We need volunteers. We need donors. We need all educators, entrepreneurs and corporate partners interested and passionate about entrepreneurship to join the Gen E movement along with others like Jack Dorsey and Comcast NBCUniversal who are already huge supporters of BUILD's work. Again, we're inspiring a diverse new generation of entrepreneurial leaders and changemakers, starting early in school. And it's going to take all of us who care about entrepreneurship to make that a reality.

Latest

Starting a Business

Watch the 60-Second Pitch That Landed a $500,000 Investment

Find out which companies impress our investors on another exciting episode of 'Elevator Pitch.'

Watch now
Entrepreneurship

Why This CEO Believes Entrepreneurship Is as Important to Learn as Geometry

Ayele Shakur shares her bold plan to make entrepreneurship education a requirement for high-school students and explains why business leaders should get on board.

Watch now
Starting a Business

How this Healthcare Entrepreneur is Disrupting the Fertility Space

The Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility shares how his family's road to parenthood inspired a brand that's making fertility treatment more accessible and the patient experience at the heart of what they do.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Are You Drunk on Caffeine? The Dark Side of Your Morning Routine.

There are safer and healthier alternatives to that daily cup of joe.

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

Can a Sex-Enhancement Product Score a $100K Deal in 60 Seconds?

Don't miss the new 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' episode. Watch now!

Watch now
Blockchain

Why This Company Is Providing Financial Services for the Blockchain Space

The co-founder and managing partner of Nexo shares how his company has expanded from a lending service to a 360-degree financial management platform.

Watch now
Starting a Business

This Doctor Uses Machine Learning to Identify Overlooked Causes of Infertility

The founder of Pregmune shares how his company is revolutionizing the treatment of fertility care.

Watch now
Your Digital Growth Plan

The Four Tools Every Entrepreneur Must Implement to Grow Revenue and Save Time

Matt Gartland breaks down all the tools you need, and how much you should spend on them

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

Epic Investor Fail: Why These Entrepreneurs Got Thrown Out Of Our Boardroom

Don't miss this tense, new 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' episode. Watch now!

Watch now
Growth Strategies

What Is an Organic Growth Formula, and How Can It Help Your Business?

Lexie Smith started doing PR when she was 18 years old, and now she's teaching entrepreneurs around the world how to grow their businesses.

Watch now
Prepare to Succeed

This Is Your Brain on Junk Food

In this video, we reveal what really happens to your brain when you eat junk food and how it could alter your cognitive performance for the worse.

Watch now
Watch now
Branding

How to Create an Authentic Brand

Branding expert Cloe Luv shares what she believes are the most important elements of authentic branding.

Watch now
Elevator Pitch

She Flew Around the World to Make This 60-Second Pitch

In the season 7 premiere of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' the stakes could not be higher for one entrepreneur.

Watch now
Prepare to Succeed

Top 4 Biohacking Secrets to Superhuman Focus

In this video, we answer the question, "Do smart drugs really work?"

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.