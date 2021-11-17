This SaaS Founder Sold His Business to Oracle for $9.3 Billion

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

James McKinney's guest this week is Founder and EVP of Oracle NetSuite Evan Goldberg. According to Goldberg, the idea started with a five-minute phone call in 1999 where he and Larry Ellison discussed the idea of selling software from a place that would one day come to be known as the cloud. One year later NetSuite was selling to customers.

After piloting NetSuite through two financial crises (the dot-com bubble and the 2008 market crash), Goldberg eventually sold his company to Oracle for $9.3 billion. Watch a snippet of the interview above to learn about how he did it, or find the full story here.

