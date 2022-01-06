En Route To The Expo: Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President And Head Of Retail Banking, Emirates NBD

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking, Emirates NBD, who explained the company's role as a Premier Partner and Official Banking Partner at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and our presence onsite at Future Banking by Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic is an unparalleled opportunity for us to provide digital banking services, developed using our latest innovations in smart technology to meet the highest international standards and ensure a complete digital payment experience," said Hadi.

He added, “Our shared commitment with Expo 2020 Dubai to support SMEs and startups has compelled us to launch exclusive banking packages to help companies seize the promising opportunities the mega-event has to offer."

Moreover, Hadi believes that it's an honor for the UAE to host a global event that reaffirms the Emirates' values, traditions and hospitality across the world. “As an Emirati, I am overwhelmed with pride and humility at the same time, as well as a sense of responsibility while my country hosts this world-class event in parallel with its Golden Jubilee. The UAE is the first country to host this event in the Middle East and North Africa, which creates a great opportunity to show the world our potential- as a country and region.”

Check out the video to learn more about what Hadi had to say--and for more installments of the En Route To The Expo series, click here.

Related: En Route To The Expo: Khalid Elgibali, Division President – MENA, Mastercard