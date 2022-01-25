Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Watch Episode 2 of Interactive Series 'Going Public' Today

Meet two new startups trying to impress viewers and raise funds.

This week's episode of Going Public features the charismatic founders from the final two companies vying for investment dollars. Join host Lauren Simmons as she meets this week’s entrepreneurs and tours both companies while they embark on their capital-raising journey. Hear their personal stories, from what inspired them to potential risks to their growth.

TREBEL and NGT Academy join PROVEN and Hammit in making their season-long pitches to the viewers in hopes that they invest in their companies. 

Watch the second episode right now by clicking here.

TREBEL co-founders Bob Vanech and Gary Mekikian have set out to make music available to the masses. For their streaming app, TREBEL, they have partnered with major brands and global music and media companies to create the first licensed music service that delivers on-demand and offline song play at no cost to the user. Bob and Gary understand that in many parts of the U.S. and the world, paying for a music-streaming service, along with the necessary broadband access, is a luxury some populations cannot afford, and they hope TREBEL can fill that gap. 

Next up is NGT Academy, whose co-founders Terry Kim and Jacob Hess are pitching their military grade cybersecurity-training academy as part of a mission to help one million people get tech jobs by 2030. They see an opportunity in cybersecurity and want to train their students to go from “Zero to Engineer.” Learn about their income-sharing model from their Phoenix, AZ headquarters.

Watch the full episode above to find out more about these companies and see if you will be tempted to Click-to-Invest while you watch. For a deeper look into the companies and their founders and to learn more about Going Public, check out GoingPublic.com.

going public

