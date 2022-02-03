Mastercard And Entrepreneur Middle East Open Nominations For The Inaugural Women SME Leaders Awards 2022

Nominations are now open for the inaugural Women SME Leaders Awards 2022, the first initiative of its kind to recognize and further empower women-owned and run SMEs across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, staged by Mastercard and Entrepreneur Middle East.

The winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on March 29, 2022.

Nominations for the Women SME Leaders Awards 2022 can be submitted by 28 February, 2022.

All female individuals and/or businesses who have their headquarters/offices in the MEA region or offer their services to these markets can submit their nominations for one or more of the 22 awards. Please note that individuals may win in more than one category.

“At Mastercard, we believe that women-owned businesses are the catalyst for economic growth, improving the lives of everyone, everywhere,” says Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA for Mastercard. “The passion that women SME owners display is unmatched and they raise the bar for everyone. That is why Mastercard, along with Entrepreneur Middle East, has curated the Women SME Leaders Awards. This is to recognize and celebrate the women entrepreneurs in the Middle East and Africa region.”



Small enterprises in trading and with a turnover of less than AED50 million and employing between six to 50 people are all invited to participate.

Shortlisted companies will be vetted by the Entrepreneur Middle East team and then passed onto the judging committee that will be chaired by Mastercard.

Following the independent evaluation of the shortlisted candidates by each of the judges, the winners will be decided by a vote. The Women SME Leaders Awards 2022 judging committee consists of Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA for Mastercard; Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of EFG Hermes Holding; Nejoud Al Mulaik, Director of Fintech Saudi and Tamara Pupic, Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.



The awards are being presented in 22 categories, including the following:

1. The Designer

2. The Logistician

3. The F&B Leader

4. The Retailer

5. The Educator

6. The Real Estate Leader

7. The Health Custodian

8. The Hotelier

9. The Techie

10. The Professional Services Leader

11. The Investor

12. The Fashion And Beauty Leader

13. The Media Leader

14. The Executive

15. The Sports Leader

16. The Artist

17. The Leader Of Tomorrow

18. The Humanitarian

19. The Visionary

20. The Change Maker

21. Home-Based Business Of The Year

22. The Momtrepreneur of the Year



For more information about each of the 22 nomination categories, please follow this link.



Nominations for each of the Women SME Leaders Awards 2022 can be submitted by February 28, 2022.



For any enquires relating to the Women SME Leaders Awards 2022, please email SMEleaders@bncpublishing.net.

