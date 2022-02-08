En Route To The Expo: Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, SAP Middle East South

En Route To The Expo, a video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE has benefited from Expo 2020 Dubai, which is running until March 31, 2022.

In this edition of En Route To The Expo, we spoke with Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, SAP Middle East South, who explains how the Expo 2020 Dubai is paving the way for advanced technology, sustainability, business and global trade. “One thing that is really impressive is that the technology that is being used to run the Expo is becoming a major attraction point that is creating a platform for new business deals, for innovation and for digital transformation. I really, truly feel that Expo 2020 Dubai can catalyze and enhance global trade ties. It's setting new goals in sustainability and it's also paving the way for a collaborative and innovative future."

With SAP being the Innovative Enterprise Software Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai and its first international premier partner, Maccotta drew attention to his company’s software at the exhibition that he said is ensuring the very best experience for visitors. “Expo 2020 Dubai is running in real time on an SAP solution, with our priority on visitor experience and the latest innovative technologies," he said. "SAP’s focus is to ensure a seamless, integrated experience for organisers, participants and visitors, and enhancing the overall customer journey- from the journey planning to the positive end follow-up. The insights from the SAP integrated real time technology tailor the visitor experience to their preferences, such as informing them of the quickest route to their preferred pavilion. It highlights stops on the way and can even be directed to show the latest technology and advances."



Check out the video to learn more about what Maccotta had to say

