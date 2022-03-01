Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
'Going Public': Learn the Art and Science of Valuation

On this episode, founders find out if they are on the right track.

With only a few episodes left in the season, the founders of TREBEL, NGT Academy and Hammitt are getting close to making some key decisions on their companies’ public offerings.

TREBEL goes in for the close to see if they ultimately land an investment from billionaire investor Chris Burch, while all of the founders spend some time with KPMG. The global professional services firm will hear investor pitches from each founder and provide immediate feedback on the business models, the metrics of the Reg.A offerings and their strategies to raise capital.

Finally PROVEN receives a different type of outside interest from a titan of the skincare industry.

Find out if our founders are on the right track on episode seven of 'Going Public.'

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular 

