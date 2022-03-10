Why You Don't Need Millions of Followers to Create a Successful Online Course

It’s not every day that you meet someone who calls themselves unemployable, but that’s how Jenay Rose identified herself several years ago. “I was unemployable because I was fired from six out of eight jobs over the course of about five years. It wasn't because I wasn't driven or smart or had a good work ethic. It's because I was simply in the wrong place. I had a lot of ideas and innovative ideas of how to do things differently. And oftentimes, that's not received well in a corporate environment. It's like trying to put a square peg into a round hole. It's just not going to work,” she says.

From there, she started teaching yoga around Los Angeles and building a loyal social media following, but it didn't help her create the life of her dreams. “I could barely pay my rent. I was really living off of savings. And when I thought, ‘Okay, what's something else that I can do to make money?’ I looked down at my phone and I had these 10,000 followers that I wasn't really doing anything with. I was delivering value posting content for them and kind of running it like a day-in-my-life sort of feed. And I wasn't putting a lot of intention behind that. I thought to myself, ‘There's an opportunity here to get paid.’ Then brands started reaching out. Then I was able to become a certified life coach and take what I knew from yoga and meditation to help people digitally.”

Rose became a virtual life coach in 2018 and started making money. “I was making $100 an hour and had so many one-to-one clients. I realized there had to be a better way, a more effective way for me to reach more people, help more people, and also increase the amount of money I was making because I was just making ends meet. $3,000 a month in LA barely covering rent. That's when I launched my first online course, two weeks before my wedding at the end of 2018.”