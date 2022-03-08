CryptoConversations: A Chat With Arowana Founder Kevin Chin

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article has been published in partnership with Arowana.

#CryptoConversations is a video series that highlights the movers and shakers in the cryptocurrency domain as featured in The Crypto Universe, a report published by Entrepreneur Middle East in partnership with Lucidity Insights. In this edition of #CryptoConversations, we spoke with Kevin Chin, founder of Arowana, a B Corp accredited investment conglomerate, which comprises operating businesses across the globe in education, renewable energy and sustainable impact asset management. Check out the full video to hear his insights!

