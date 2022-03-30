The IRS Is Coming for Your Crypto. Here's What You Need to Know.

Tax season is here, and if you’ve had any transactions related to crypto, there is a lot you need to know. In the above video, tax attorneys Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen break down some vital information you need to protect your assets and avoid penalties. Kohler and Sorenson discuss:

Capital gains strategies

The IRS stance on cryptocurrency taxation

Trading Crypto tax strategies

Staking and Defi tax strategies

Crypto mining tax strategies

Trading crypto tax-free with an IRA or 401k

More about the speakers:

Mark J. Kohler is a CPA, attorney, co-host of the podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition and The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.