Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Staying Motivated, Morning Routines and Setting Priorities

In this new installment of our 'Ask Marc!' video series, Marc Randolph offers inspiration and insights to new entrepreneurs.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for a good dose of inspiration and practical information to launch or grow your dream business? In this half-hour installment of Ask Marc!, Marc Randolph, co-founder and founding CEO of Netflix, answered audience questions live, covering a wide breadth of information and topics affecting all aspects of entrepreneurs' lives — from revenue to mental health. Check out the video, and be sure to listen to Randolph's That Will Never Work podcast for even more insights.

Questions covered in this video:

  • What are your suggestions for managing your current job workload and starting a new business venture?
  • What do you do in the early days of a launch when you are not getting big results? How long should you be patient?
  • In your book That Will Never Work, you spoke about the time when your original team had to be retired. What inspired this, and how can a startup recognize that it's time for a new team?
  • What have you learned from your failures?
  • What's your morning routine?
  • What should an entrepreneur in the pre-seed phase of building a startup be focused on?
  • What are books, movies or podcasts you would recommend for future entrepreneurs?
  • How do you set priorities? 

Follow Marc Randolph and Entrepreneur to be alerted about the next episode of Ask Marc! and get your questions answered live.

In the meantime, check out Randolph's insightful book, That Will Never Work, and his podcast.

