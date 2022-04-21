Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Staying Motivated, Morning Routines and Setting Priorities

Looking for a good dose of inspiration and practical information to launch or grow your dream business? In this half-hour installment of Ask Marc!, Marc Randolph, co-founder and founding CEO of Netflix, answered audience questions live, covering a wide breadth of information and topics affecting all aspects of entrepreneurs' lives — from revenue to mental health. Check out the video, and be sure to listen to Randolph's That Will Never Work podcast for even more insights.

Questions covered in this video:

What are your suggestions for managing your current job workload and starting a new business venture?

What do you do in the early days of a launch when you are not getting big results? How long should you be patient?

, you spoke about the time when your original team had to be retired. What inspired this, and how can a startup recognize that it's time for a new team? What have you learned from your failures?

What's your morning routine?

What should an entrepreneur in the pre-seed phase of building a startup be focused on?

What are books, movies or podcasts you would recommend for future entrepreneurs?

How do you set priorities?

