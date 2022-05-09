Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Facing Challenges, Bringing on Co-Founders and Growth

In this new half-hour installment of Ask Marc!, Netflix co-founder and founding CEO Marc Randolph answered audience questions live, covering topics ranging from team building, to anxiety, to scaling. Check out his incredible insights in the above video, and be sure to listen to Randolph's That Will Never Work podcast for more inspiring tips and tactics.

Questions covered in this video:

What are the most critical elements to think about when you're bringing on co-founders or important early team members?

How do you handle anxiety about the unknown?

My business's growth is stagnant — any advice on what I should do?

At what point should an entrepreneur leave everyday tasks of the business to other people so that they can concentrate on scaling?

How do you know it's time to give up?

How do you motivate yourself to take action on a new idea?

